Lakers Reporter Makes Honest Bronny James Statement
Bronny James got a lot of attention during his rookie season.
The former USC guard averaged 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 NBA games (with limited playing time).
In a recent interview with Bucks+, ESPN's Dave McMenamin (who covers the Lakers) gave a thoughtful response when asked about Bronny.
McMenamin (h/t ESPN Los Angeles): "I think he could be a rotation player by mid-season next year.... He's a 21-year-old kid coming back from a heart attack. He is just developing as a person let alone a basketball player. It's not like he could go off somewhere in the shadows and do his work. It was a spotlight every single moment. He found a way to push through it and had a very successful G League season. Averaged 21 points per game on good shooting percentages. Certainly, his outside shot needs work because he's going to have to consistently hit the three to get minutes with this group... He's an elite athlete, but his motor isn't always in your face... He can really impact the game defensively, too."
Bronny played 11 G League regular season games.
In that span, he averaged a productive 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range.
Via NBA G League (on March 25): "Bronny James could not be stopped! The @Lakers draftee recorded a career-high in scoring and posted his third 30+ point performance this season. 👏🙌"