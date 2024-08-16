Lakers Rookie Bronny James Has NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed
Bronny James was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers last month.
For the most part, late selections are very rarely discussed heading into their rookie seasons.
That said, James will have a lot of eyes on him due to the fact he will be playing with his father (LeBron) on one of the most notable franchises in sports history.
Via The NBA: "LeBron James and Bronny James become the first father and son duo to be in the NBA at the same time.
Now they are teammates on the Lakers!"
Next month, the popular video game NBA 2K will be released.
On Friday, Ronnie 2K revealed that Bronny would be ranked as a 68 overall heading into his rookie season in the game.
Bronny played one season of college basketball for the USC Trojans.
He finished his freshman year with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The 19-year-old also played for the Lakers at NBA Summer League.
He averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 13.0% from the three-point range in six games.
The Lakers are coming off a year where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.