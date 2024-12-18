Lakers Rookie Bronny James Makes Bold Statement After 30-Point NBA G League Game
Bronny James continues to be one of the most talked about players in the NBA (despite only appearing in seven games).
Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers rookie had an intriguing two-game stint with the South Bay Lakers (in the G League).
He scored a career-high 30 points in Thursday's showdown with the Valley Suns.
Via NBA G League on December 12: "A career-high night for Bronny James! The @Lakers draftee made his road debut, scoring a game-high 30 points on 57% shooting."
After the game, Bronny spoke to reporters (h/t @iam_DanaScott).
Bronny: "Feels good to be here with my guys. I just want to play. That's the main thing. I just came out here with the G, get some work done and I just want to play, so that's all I want to do... I'm just trying to grow as I get older and try and improve my game as much as I can."
It's now been announced that Bronny will play in the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "New story w/ @ShamsCharania: Lakers rookie Bronny James will participate in the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando this week, sources told ESPN"
Considering Bronny is far from being in JJ Redick's rotation with the Lakers, he should be playing as much as he can in the G League.
His two recent performances for South Bay are an excellent sign that the 20-year-old is improving.
Via Basketball Forever: "There have been over 500,000 Bronny James jersey sales, generating over $50M for the Lakers 💰
He literally covered LeBron’s salary for the season 😅"