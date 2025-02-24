Lakers Rookie Bronny James Makes Honest Luka Doncic Statement
The Los Angeles Lakers made the most significant move of the NBA trade season when they landed Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal with the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month.
Doncic has played in four games with the team so far and is coming off his best performance (on Saturday) when the Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 123-100.
Via StatMuse: "Luka vs the Nuggets:
32 PTS (30 MIN)
10 REB
7 AST
4 STL
+20
The first Lakers guard since Magic Johnson to reach those numbers in a game."
On the same night, rookie Bronny James was in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.
After the G League game, he was asked for his thoughts on Doncic (via Raj C. of ClutchPoints).
Bronny: "Just his patience. Just being able to be like unpredictable. I think that's the thing that I've watched the most about him... You never know what he’s going to do. I think that's the best thing I think that I’ve seen so far from him. He hasn't been here for long, so I just keep trying to pick up stuff from him."
While Doncic had his best game with the Lakers, Bronny was having another dominant G League performance.
The former USC guard finshed South Bay's 118-98 victory over the Valley Suns with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/16 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 34 mintues.