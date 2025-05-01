Lakers Rookie Bronny James Makes Very Honest Statement About First NBA Season
Bronny James had his rookie season come to an end when the Los Angeles Lakers to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 103-96 (on Wednesday night).
The former USC guard did not appear in the game.
After the loss, Bronny met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Reporter: "Bronny, you mentioned confidence, if you think back to your first games as a pro and Summer League and stuff like that, how big of gap is there? In terms of confidence from that first day to now. How excited are you to kind of use that whether it's in Vegas this summer or whatever is next for you?"
Bronny: Like you said, it was a huge difference in my confidence from start of the year, I would just say I was under a lot of pressure and it was getting me a little bit. Just having those games the Bucks game... Just having those games in the G League that, just build my confidence every day and proving to me that I know what I can do. I'm ready to keep growing as a player."
Bronny finished his first regular season in the NBA averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
He had an excellent G League regular season.
Via @BronnyMuse06 (on April 5): "Bronny James first year in the G league is officially over
22 PPG
5 RPG
5.5 APG
2 SPG
38% 3FG
44% FG"