Lakers Star Anthony Davis Makes First Post On X In Over 2 Years
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers continued their hot start to the new season when they defeated the Sacramento Kings by a score of 131-127.
Anthony Davis had another dominant showing with 31 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 10/15 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.
The Lakers are a perfect 3-0 under new head coach JJ Redick.
After the game, Davis made his first post to X in over two years.
D'Angelo Russell wrote: "SHOOOOOOOOOOTERRRRRRR"
Davis responded: "Real life ooter!!!!!!"
LeBron James then responded to Davis.
James wrote: "OOTER!!!!!!!!! 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️"
For Lakers fans, they will likely enjoy seeing three of their best players all interacting on social media.
Davis is currently averaging 34.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range through the first three games of the season.
He is in his 13th NBA season (and sixth playing for the Lakers).
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis this season:
31 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks
35 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks
36 points, 16 rebounds, 3 blocks
Lakers are 3-0 for first time since 2010-11 season."
The Lakers will now begin their first road trip of the season, with the first stop being against the Phoenix Suns on Monday in Arizona.
Last year, they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).