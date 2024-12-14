Lakers Star Anthony Davis Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Instagram Video
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has nearly 23 million followers on Instagram.
On Saturday afternoon, the future Hall of Famer made a post (with a video) that had over 40,000 likes in less than one hour.
Westbrook captioned his post: "Just bored lol"
There were over 1,300 comments on Westbrook's post.
One person who left a message was Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis.
Davis wrote: "😂😂😂😂"
Davis is not very active on social media.
In addition, he was famously teammates with Westbrook on the Lakers for part of two seasons.
In their only full season together, the Lakers were among the worst teams in the league (and missed the NBA playoffs).
That said, they had an extremely high-profile roster with LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony and Rajon Rondo (in addition to Westbrook and Davis).