Lakers Star Anthony Davis Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Instagram Video

Anthony Davis (Lakers) commented on Russell Westbrook's (Nuggets) Instagram post.

Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) talks to guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has nearly 23 million followers on Instagram.

On Saturday afternoon, the future Hall of Famer made a post (with a video) that had over 40,000 likes in less than one hour.

Westbrook captioned his post: "Just bored lol"

There were over 1,300 comments on Westbrook's post.

One person who left a message was Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis.

Davis wrote: "😂😂😂😂"

Anthony Davis Comment / December 14

Davis is not very active on social media.

In addition, he was famously teammates with Westbrook on the Lakers for part of two seasons.

Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) confront Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka in the second half at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In their only full season together, the Lakers were among the worst teams in the league (and missed the NBA playoffs).

That said, they had an extremely high-profile roster with LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony and Rajon Rondo (in addition to Westbrook and Davis).

