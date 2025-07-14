Lakers Star Bronny James Makes Feelings Clear About Cooper Flagg
Last week, Cooper Flagg made his pro debut when the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 87-85 (at NBA Summer League).
The matchup got a lot of hype due to the fact that Flagg was facing off against Bronny James.
After the game, Bronny was asked about the Mavs rookie (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).
Reporter: "What'd you think of Cooper Flagg overall?"
Bronny: "Just great. I watched him all in college. He's an amazing player, so I have the utmost respect for him. He's going to be something special."
Flagg finished the victory with ten points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/21 from the field.
Via Bleacher Report: "BRONNY VS. COOPER
Flagg: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL
Bronny: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST"
While Bronny was the 55th pick, he is coming off a rookie season where he was in the spotlight (and faced a lot of pressure).
Flagg will have the same kind of media attention, as he is expected to be a future superstar.
Via ESPN: "Cooper Flagg drops 31 PTS in his second summer league game 😳
Who does his game remind you of? 🤔"
Flagg was arguably the best player in all of college basketball as an 18-year-old freshman.
He led the Blue Devils to the 2025 Final Four (before they lost to Houston).
Via Jamal Christopher: "Seeing cooper Flagg in person confirmed it for me, 1 of the safest bets in nba history. A lot would have to go wrong for coop to not hit multiple all star and all nba teams."