Lakers Star Bronny James Reacts To Father's Instagram Post
Bronny James will be one the most watched rookies during the 2024-25 NBA season.
The 2023 McDonald's All-American spent his one season of college basketball with the USC Trojans before being selected with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Playing with his father (LeBron James) is historic and currently among the biggest storylines in the NBA.
Via AP Sports: "LeBron James began his 22nd training camp this week, practicing alongside the Los Angeles Lakers’ second-round draft pick: LeBron’s 19-year-old son Bronny James.
The two will soon become the first father and son duo in NBA history to play together."
After Monday's media day, LeBron sent out a post to Instagram that had 1.6 millions likes and 10,000 comments in less than 24 hours.
One person to leave a comment was Bronny.
His comment had over 400 likes in two hours.
Bronny wrote: "❤️❤️❤️"
Fans will likely love seeing the interaction between Bronny and his father on social media.
They will continue to draw endless amounts of attention as everyone anticipates the first time they can see the two players take the floor together.
The Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
James is entering his 22nd season in the NBA (and seventh with the Lakers).
Last year, the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).