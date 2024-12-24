Lakers Star LeBron James Gets Honest About Bronny After Latest G League Stint
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James had a slow start to his pro career.
However, the former USC guard has been playing a lot better as of late (in the G League).
After Bronny's latest stint with the South Bay Lakers, LeBron was asked to share his thoughts on his son's progression (h/t Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
LeBron: "I feel like every opportunity he's getting to play, he's getting back to himself. Looking more and more comfortable. He's just going out there and playing off instinct. That's how he's always played... It's great to see. It's great to see where he is right now. He has a lot more room for improvement. He's gonna continue to improve because he loves to work, and he wants to be a part of the big leagues, but it was great to see him down in Orlando. More importantly for him, the second game they was able to get a win."
Bronny has appeared in seven NBA games (with limited playing time).
The 20-year-old is currently averaging 13.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 37.4% from the field and 21.2% from the three-point range in his first seven G League games.
The Lakers are coming off a 117-114 (at home) to the Detroit Pistons.
They are 16-13 in 29 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
On Christmas, the Lakers will resume action when they visit the Golden State Warriors.