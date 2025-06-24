Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Announcement On Instagram
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves (in five games).
After the series concluded, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported injury news about James.
Via McMenamin (on May 2): "Story filed to http://ESPN.com: LeBron James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee from his collision with Donte DiVincenzo in Wednesday’s Game 5, a league source told ESPN. The injury entails a 3-5 week recovery timeline."
On Monday, James announced an update on Instagram.
His post had over 250,000 likes in two hours.
James wrote: "Man it felt good to get back out there today for the first time since my MCL injury(Almost 8 weeks ago). Been at it with my rehab & training regiment to get back to form. Obviously not where I wanna be ultimately but off to a good start. Damn what a GREAT FEELING!! S/O my ♾️ brother @kevinlove for allowing me to crash his workout! And also S/O@cbrickley603 for always looking out when I'm in the city! 🙏🏾🫡 👑"