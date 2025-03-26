Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Heartfelt Anthony Davis Comment
LeBron James and Anthony Davis were among the best duos in NBA history.
They spent part of six seasons together and helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship.
Last month, the Lakers traded Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal to acquire Luka Doncic.
In a recent interview with Pat McAfee, James was talking about the addition of Doncic.
He briefly mentioned Davis.
James: "I lost a dear friend and a great friend and a champion duo with AD. Miss him to death, but we was able to gain Luka magic."
Considering James and Davis had an excellent run with one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports, fans will likely enjoy hearing the comment.
In their time as teammates, they made the Western Conference finals twice (and the NBA Finals one time).
Davis was the first pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has spent 13 seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
Right now, Davis is averaging 25.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range.
As for James, he is still among the best players in the NBA (despite turning 40 in December).
He came into Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers with averages of 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range.