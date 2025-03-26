Fastbreak

Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Heartfelt Anthony Davis Comment

LeBron James spoke about his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after winning the in season tournament championship final against the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
LeBron James and Anthony Davis were among the best duos in NBA history.

They spent part of six seasons together and helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship.

Last month, the Lakers traded Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal to acquire Luka Doncic.

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) walks to the bench during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with Pat McAfee, James was talking about the addition of Doncic.

He briefly mentioned Davis.

James: "I lost a dear friend and a great friend and a champion duo with AD. Miss him to death, but we was able to gain Luka magic."

Considering James and Davis had an excellent run with one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports, fans will likely enjoy hearing the comment.

In their time as teammates, they made the Western Conference finals twice (and the NBA Finals one time).

May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and forward Anthony Davis (3) react in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Davis was the first pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He has spent 13 seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

Right now, Davis is averaging 25.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range.

Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As for James, he is still among the best players in the NBA (despite turning 40 in December).

He came into Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers with averages of 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range.

