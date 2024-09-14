Fastbreak

Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Super Bowl Prediction

NBA star LeBron James predicts the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens to reach the Super Bowl.

Ben Stinar

Oct 2, 2023; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) speaks during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
LeBron James is widely seen as one of the best two NBA players of all time.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is also a notable NFL fan who has frequently shared his opinions about the sport over the years.

Earlier this month, James made his prediction for the 2025 Super Bowl (h/t DraftKings Sportsbook).

James: "I got Baltimore coming out of the AFC. I'm not counting out Patty Mahomes, just like you'd never count out Tom Brady. I just feel like this could be Baltimore's year. They got Derrick Henry. One of my favorite players in the NFL... I got the 49ers going back... I think it'll be a rematch. 49ers and Baltimore."

James was not willing to predict the final score.

The Ravens are coming off a season where they went 13-4 and won the AFC North.

They lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Currently, the Ravens are 0-1 after losing to the Chiefs in Week 1 by a score of 27-20.

Lamar Jackson
Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As for the 49ers, they finished last year with a 12-5 record and won the NFC West.

They reached the Super Bowl for the second time since 2020 but lost to Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The 49ers are 1-0 on the new season after defeating Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets by a score of 32-19 last week.

Brock Purdy
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for James, the four-time NBA Champion is entering his 21st season (and seventh with the Lakers).

Over the summer, he helped Team USA win the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

