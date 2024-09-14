Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Super Bowl Prediction
LeBron James is widely seen as one of the best two NBA players of all time.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is also a notable NFL fan who has frequently shared his opinions about the sport over the years.
Earlier this month, James made his prediction for the 2025 Super Bowl (h/t DraftKings Sportsbook).
James: "I got Baltimore coming out of the AFC. I'm not counting out Patty Mahomes, just like you'd never count out Tom Brady. I just feel like this could be Baltimore's year. They got Derrick Henry. One of my favorite players in the NFL... I got the 49ers going back... I think it'll be a rematch. 49ers and Baltimore."
James was not willing to predict the final score.
The Ravens are coming off a season where they went 13-4 and won the AFC North.
They lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.
Currently, the Ravens are 0-1 after losing to the Chiefs in Week 1 by a score of 27-20.
As for the 49ers, they finished last year with a 12-5 record and won the NFC West.
They reached the Super Bowl for the second time since 2020 but lost to Mahomes and the Chiefs.
The 49ers are 1-0 on the new season after defeating Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets by a score of 32-19 last week.
As for James, the four-time NBA Champion is entering his 21st season (and seventh with the Lakers).
Over the summer, he helped Team USA win the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.