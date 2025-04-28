Lakers Star LeBron James Moved Ahead Of Wilt Chamberlain On All-Time NBA List
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
The Lakers lost Game 4 by a score of 116-113 to fall down 3-1 in the series.
Despite the loss, LeBron James finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 5/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Most stocks this playoffs:
17 — LeBron
15 — Anunoby
14 — Mikal, Chet
Doing it on both ends at age 40."
James also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to 3rd on the all-time playoffs double-doubles list!"
At 40, James is still showing an incredible amount of endurance.
During Game 3, he played the entire second half.
That said, the future Hall of Famer was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Via The Lead: "Lowest opponent FG% at the rim in the 2025 Playoffs (min 20 FGA defended):
36.4 - LeBron James
37.5 - Ivica Zubac
50.0 - Jalen Duren
52.4 - Jaren Jackson Jr
55.0 - Dorian Finney-Smith
57.7 - Chet Holmgren
60.7 - Myles Turner
62.5 - Kristaps Porzingis"
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
The Lakers have gone 32-11 in the 43 games they have played at home.
Whoever wins the series will face off against the Golden State Warriors or Houston Rockets in the second round.