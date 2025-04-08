Lakers Star LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo Anthony News
Earlier this month, the news that NBA legend Carmelo Anthony will be inducted into the Hall of Fame (class of 2025) was announced.
The former Syracuse star most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Basketball HOF (on April 5): "Congratulations to 10x @NBAAllStar, 3x Olympic Gold Medalist, and member of the @NBA 75th Anniversary Team, #25HoopClass inductee Carmelo Anthony."
One person who reacted to the news was Lakers star LeBron James.
His post had over 66,000 likes and 3.1 million impressions.
James wrote: "🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 CONGRATULATIONS MY BROTHER! PEACE GOD @carmeloanthony 🤝🏾🫡"
Many fans commented on the post from James.
@THEEJoeMess: "Melo in the HOF WHILE Bron still cooking the nba is absolutely WILD"
@Ernesto14_GH: "this's actually crazy man. they're from same draft and LeBron playing like he hasn't lost a step"
@Legreatnessss: "my king you will be there the second you retire. However dont retire yet as i cant live without you in the NBA my king"
James went 30-16 in 46 matchups against Anthony.
They were also teammates on Team USA (in addition to the Lakers).
Anthony had career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 games.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame:
Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, Danny Crawford, 2008 U.S. Olympic men's team, Billy Donovan, Micky Arison."