Lakers Star LeBron James Reacts To Tyreek Hill News
Tyreek Hill is coming off his eighth season in the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins superstar has shown no signs of slowing down despite turning 30 in March.
Recently, the NFL released their top-100 players, and Hill was voted as the best player in the league.
Via The NFL: "Tyreek Hill has been voted by the players as the No. 1 player in the NFL! #NFLTop100"
The clip of his reaction to finding out the news got a lot of attention on social media.
Via The NFL: "@cheetah’s reaction to being named the No. 1 player on the #NFLTop100 is unbelievable 🔥🐆"
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a post to his Instagram story.
James wrote: "This is too 🔥🔥🔥🔥 !! His reaction is DOPE/PURE !!
Congrats 🐆"
Hill was the 165th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and is one of the best late-round picks in the league's history.
He helped the Kansas Chiefs win the Super Bowl in 2020.
Last season, the Dolphins went 11-6 and lost to the Chiefs in the Wild Card round.
As for James, he is still one of the best players in the NBA at 39.
The four-time NBA Champion is coming off a year where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.