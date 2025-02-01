Lakers Star LeBron James Responds To Heartbreaking NBA News
The NBA world got bad news when New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray left Friday's 118-116 loss to the Boston Celtics with an injury.
Following the game, it was announced that Murray will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via The Pelicans: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Dejounte Murray has been diagnosed with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. An MRI taken last night confirmed the injury, which occurred during the first quarter of last night’s game against the Boston Celtics.
Murray will miss the remainder of the season. Further updates will be provided appropriately."
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post (via X) was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
His post had over 22,000 likes and 450,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
James wrote: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😔😔. Speedy and healthy recovery to my lil bro!! Love man! 🫡🤎"
Murray (who made the NBA All-Star Game in 2022) had been in his first year playing for New Orleans.
He finishes his season with averages of 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 31 games.
The Pelicans have had a tough year due to injuries.
They are currently the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-37 record in 49 games.
Following Boston, the Pelicans will resume action on Monday when they visit Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.