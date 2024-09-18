Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Bold Message To Bryce Young
Bryce Young was the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama.
He came into the league with a lot of hype to become the savior of the Carolina Panthers.
However, Young has gotten off to a poor start to his career, and it was recently reported that he will be benched in Week 3.
Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network: "Sources: The #Panthers are benching former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and starting veteran Andy Dalton beginning this week.
Coach Dave Canales has repeatedly said “Bryce is our quarterback.” But with the season quickly slipping away, Canales decided to make a change."
On Tuesday evening, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a bold message (via X) for Young.
His post had over 8,000 likes and 180,000 impressions in less than 30 minutes.
James wrote: "Bryce Young hold ya head Young 🤴🏾!! Rooting for you and know this ain’t on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail! 🙏🏾🫡 👑"
The Panthers are coming off a 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Young threw for 84 yards and one interception (18/26).
They will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada.
As for James, the 39-year-old is entering his 22nd season in the NBA (and seventh with the Lakers).
Last year, he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.