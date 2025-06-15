Fastbreak

Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Love To Caitlin Clark

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) sent out a post for Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever).

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and forward Draymond Green (right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and forward Draymond Green (right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made her return to action after an extended absence due to injury.

She helped lead the Fever to a 102-88 victory over the New York Liberty (at home).

Via Bleacher Report: "Caitlin Clark TOOK OVER in her return to hand the defending champs their first loss this season

32 PTS
7 3PM (Career-High)"

One person who reacted to her big performance was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

His post had over 58,000 likes and 3.2 million impressions in less than 24 hours.

James wrote: "The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed!"

Clark is in her second season playing for the Fever.

She has averages of 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in her first five games of the 2024-25 season.

Via Robert Griffin III: "Caitlin Clark just went CRAZY on the best team in the WNBA. First game back, 7 three’s, 32 points, 9 assists, 8 rebs and a win over the top ranked New York Liberty to give them their first loss of the season. There is NO DOUBT who the most exciting player in the WNBA is."

As for James, he is going into his 21st season in the NBA (and eighth playing for the Lakers).

The NBA legend has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.