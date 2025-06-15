Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Love To Caitlin Clark
On Saturday, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made her return to action after an extended absence due to injury.
She helped lead the Fever to a 102-88 victory over the New York Liberty (at home).
Via Bleacher Report: "Caitlin Clark TOOK OVER in her return to hand the defending champs their first loss this season
32 PTS
7 3PM (Career-High)"
One person who reacted to her big performance was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
His post had over 58,000 likes and 3.2 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
James wrote: "The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed!"
Clark is in her second season playing for the Fever.
She has averages of 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in her first five games of the 2024-25 season.
Via Robert Griffin III: "Caitlin Clark just went CRAZY on the best team in the WNBA. First game back, 7 three’s, 32 points, 9 assists, 8 rebs and a win over the top ranked New York Liberty to give them their first loss of the season. There is NO DOUBT who the most exciting player in the WNBA is."
As for James, he is going into his 21st season in the NBA (and eighth playing for the Lakers).
The NBA legend has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.