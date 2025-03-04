Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Out Viral Kyrie Irving Post
On Monday night, Kyrie Irving suffered an injury during the game between the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.
While he stayed in the game to make the two free throws, the 2016 NBA Champion had to be helped to the locker room.
Many people around the basketball world sent out posts about Irving.
One person who made a post (via X) was his former teammate (and current Los Angeles Lakers star) LeBron James.
His post had over 120,000 likes and 5.7 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Prayers sent up to Ky 🧙🏾🤞🏾!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
On Tuesday, the Mavs officially announced that Irving would be out for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "Kyrie Irving injury update:
After sustaining a knee injury during the Kings game on March 3, Irving’s MRI revealed a torn left ACL.
Kai, you are resilient. Excellence, leadership and dedication is who you are. We know you’ll come back stronger than ever"
Irving finished the season with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Kyrie Irving made both free throws after tearing his ACL and was then helped off the court."
James and Irving spent three seasons together on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
They made the NBA Finals in all three years (and won the 2016 title over the Golden State Warriors).