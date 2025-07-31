Lakers Star Luka Doncic Makes Very Honest Admission
Luka Doncic has gone viral over the offseason for his intense training to get him in shape for the 2025-26 season.
Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers did an interview with TODAY.
He made an honest admission.
Doncic: "I actually gave up playing basketball for one month, which I've never done in my life... It was kind of challenging, but it was all for the good."
Many fans reacted to Doncic's admission (h/t Lakers All Day Everyday).
@Tyler9884662145: "Dedication"
@PLAYGM_: "Sometimes you do really have to get away."
@Sheridanblog: "League would have been in trouble if KD ever did this when he was younger. Dude never truly focused on his body, so he never reached his true peak. Small guys like Tony Allen would have never had a chance"
@BrandonB2415: "MVP season incoming for Luka"
@EarlyDreDay: "This man bout to be dangerous this season."
After getting traded to the Lakers, Doncic had averages of 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 28 games.
He has made the NBA All-Star Game in five of his first seven seasons.
Via @Hero_OfThe_Day: "Luka Doncic- Mavericks records:
- Most points in a season (2,341)
- Most points in a game (73)
- Most points w/ a triple-double (60)
- Most consecutive 30+ point triple-doubles (6)
- Most triple-doubles season (21) & career (80)
- Most games w/ 35+ points (106)
- Fastest to 12,000 career points (419 games)
- Only player to average 39/9/9
- Highest career points per game (29.0)
- Highest playoff points per game
- Most 40 point playoff games
- Most playoff assists per game
- Most playoff 3-pointers per game
- 2nd only to Dirk Nowitzki in playoff points in 15 less seasons
- Most playoff games leading in points, rebounds, and assists
- Only player to be 5x All-NBA 1st team by age 25
- Ties Dirk Nowitzki w/ 5x All-NBA 1st teams"