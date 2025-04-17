Lakers Star Luka Doncic Sends Out Viral Post On X Before NBA Playoffs
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will begin the 2025 NBA playoffs when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Before the series, Luka Doncic made a post to X with a video.
His post had over 50,000 likes and 1.4 million impressions in four hours.
Doncic wrote: "💪⏳"
Many people commented on Doncic's post.
@MavsFilmRoom: "Dallas is behind you regardless of the jersey"
Trevor Lane: "Let’s go! This is awesome"
@NBAW0RLD24: "LUKA MAGIC BACK IN THE PLAYOFFS???
WE WILL BE WATCHING 🍿"
@buyerg6669: "Luka we have followed you from Dallas to LA. All of Dallas and former Mavs Nation has your back. Get that 🏆"
@Rome_Beast: "i’m probably just noticing more now but luka seems so much more active online now dat he’s a laker (i prob just never paid attention)
love it bro excited asl for the offs"
Harrison Faigen: "I choose to believe Luka edited this in premiere himself"
@BronGotGame: "Scary hours, we’re so ready for this championship run 🔥"
@JCRLA77: "Lebron is the 2nd best player on the Lakers. The entire league is in trouble."
Doncic is in his first season playing for the Lakers.
He is averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 28 games (since the trade).
The Lakers finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Last season, Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals.