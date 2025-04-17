Fastbreak

Lakers Star Luka Doncic Sends Out Viral Post On X Before NBA Playoffs

Luka Doncic made a social media post before the NBA playoffs.

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will begin the 2025 NBA playoffs when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Before the series, Luka Doncic made a post to X with a video.

His post had over 50,000 likes and 1.4 million impressions in four hours.

Doncic wrote: "💪⏳"

Many people commented on Doncic's post.

@MavsFilmRoom: "Dallas is behind you regardless of the jersey"

Trevor Lane: "Let’s go! This is awesome"

@NBAW0RLD24: "LUKA MAGIC BACK IN THE PLAYOFFS???

WE WILL BE WATCHING 🍿"

@buyerg6669: "Luka we have followed you from Dallas to LA. All of Dallas and former Mavs Nation has your back. Get that 🏆"

Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

@Rome_Beast: "i’m probably just noticing more now but luka seems so much more active online now dat he’s a laker (i prob just never paid attention)

love it bro excited asl for the offs"

Harrison Faigen: "I choose to believe Luka edited this in premiere himself"

@BronGotGame: "Scary hours, we’re so ready for this championship run 🔥"

@JCRLA77: "Lebron is the 2nd best player on the Lakers. The entire league is in trouble."

Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dunks against the Houston Rocketsduring the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Doncic is in his first season playing for the Lakers.

He is averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 28 games (since the trade).

The Lakers finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

Last season, Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals.

