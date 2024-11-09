LaMelo Ball's Absurd Layup Went Viral In Pacers-Hornets Game
On Friday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are playing the Indiana Pacers at home in North Carolina.
During the first half, LaMelo Ball had an incredible finish at the rim that got a lot of views on social media.
Ball had ten points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/12 from the field in his first 13 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Look at LaMELOOOO!"
🔥🔥🔥"
Ball is off to an excellent start to the season with averages of 28.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in eight games.
That said, the Hornets are just 3-5 in their first eight games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Detroit Pistons (at home) by a score of 108-107.
Ball finished the victory with 25 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 10/23 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pacers, the Hornets will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Ball is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Hornets).
As for the Pacers, they are 4-4 in their first eight games of the new season.
Following the Hornets, they will play their next game on Sunday evening when they return home to host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in Indiana.