LaMelo Ball's Crazy Pass Went Viral In 76ers-Hornets Game
On Monday evening, LaMelo Ball returned to the starting lineup after a seven-game absence.
The 2022 NBA All-Star finished with 15 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 5/15 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
He also made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "THIS LAMELO PASS 😩😩 "
Many fans reacted on social media.
@PrizePicks: "bro deserves a better team 😩 "
@JoshuaCReeves: "I really hope Lamelo can stay healthy. Fun to watch and really unique skill set. How long until he's a Laker?"
@koaidjammers1: "Yeah lamelo is ALL NBA hes here"
@joelyadig: "He is hoopin hoopin fr"
@ParlayBands: "Luka and melo the only guards who can pull this off"
Despite the highlight (and return), the Hornets lost by a score of 121-108.
They are now 7-19 in 26 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
In addition, the Hornets have lost two straight (and are 1-9 over their last ten games).
Following the 76ers, they will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
The Hornets will then play the 76ers (again) on Friday evening in Philadelphia.
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Hornets.
He has spent all five seasons of his career in Charlotte.
It's very possible that Ball could make his second All-Star Game this season.