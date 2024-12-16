LaMelo Ball's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Hornets Game
On Monday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Philadelphia 76ers in North Carolina.
For the game, the Hornets could get their best player back in the starting lineup, as LaMelo Ball is listed as questionable.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous seven games, so this woul be his eighth straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer on Sunday: "LaMelo Ball (left calf) is questionable for tomorrow's game against Philadelphia. He's missed the last 7 games with the injury and hasn't played since Nov. 27."
Before getting hurt, Ball had been averaging 31.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 18 games.
The Hornets come into the evening as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-18 record in 25 games.
They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten.
Following their matchup with the 76ers, the Hornets will visit the Washington Wizards on Thursday.
As for the 76ers, they are one spot ahead of Charlotte as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-16 record in 23 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following Monday's showdown, the 76ers will then host the Hornets on Friday in Philadelphia.
Ball is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Hornets).
However, he has been unableto lead the franchise to the NBA playoffs in that span.