LaMelo Ball's Current Injury Status For Bulls-Hornets Game
On Monday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Chicago Bulls in North Carolina.
For the game, they will likely remain without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.
The 2022 NBA All-Star also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "Ball (L Ankle/R Wrist Soreness), Martin (L Knee Soreness) and Miller (L Ankle Sprain) are doubtful
Mann (Disc Irritation) and G Williams (R ACL) are out"
Ball is in the middle of an excellent season.
He is currently averaging 30.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Despite Ball's strong start, the Hornets have been among the worst teams in the league.
They are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-24 record in 31 games.
Over the last ten games, the Hornets have won just one time (and they are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak).
Following the Bulls, they will resume action on Friday evening when they visit the Detroit Pistons.
As for the Bulls, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-18 record in 32 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Following the Hornets, the Bulls will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.