LaMelo Ball's Current Injury Status For Heat-Hornets Game
On Saturday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Miami Heat in North Carolina.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.
Via Hornets PR: "INJURY REPORT: @hornets vs MIA 10/26 Green (Return from Injury Mgmt, L Achilles), Jeffries (R Hand), Miller (L Glute), M Williams (L Foot) are out
Ball (tailbone contusion), Martin (core tightness) and Curry (L Knee Soreness) are questionable"
Ball is coming off an excellent game against the Atlanta Hawks where he had 34 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 9/14 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
However, the Hornets lost by a score of 125-120.
They are 1-1 in their first two games of the new season.
Via The NBA: "Trae & LaMelo dueled tonight in ATL 🍿
@TheTraeYoung : 38p, 8r, 10a, 4s
@MELOD1P : 34p (career-high 9 threes) Hawks get the W and move to 2-0!"
Following the Heat, the Hornets will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they remain at home to host the Toronto Raptors.
Ball is now in his fifth NBA season (all with Charlotte).
As for the Heat, they come into the night with an 0-1 record after losing to the Orlando Magic by a score of 116-97.
Following Charlotte, they will head home to host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on Monday evening in Miami, Florida.