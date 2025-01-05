Fastbreak

UPDATE: LaMelo Ball's Current Injury Status For Hornets-Cavs Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

Ben Stinar

UPDATE: LaMelo Ball is available.

On Sunday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the game, the Hornets could be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.

Ball has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "Green (L Shoulder) is probable

Ball (L Ankle/R Wrist), Jeffries (R Adductor) and Miller (L Ankle) are questionable

Mann (Disc Irritation) and G Williams (R ACL) are out"

Ball is in the middle of a strong season with averages of 30.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 22 games.

LaMelo Ball
The Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-26 record in 33 games.

They are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.

Following the Cavs, the Hornets will return home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Monday in North Carolina.

Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He is in his fifth season in the league (all with Charlotte).

LaMelo Ball
As for the Cavs, they are the best team in the NBA with a 30-4 record in 34 games.

They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.

Following Charlotte, the Cavs will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Ohio.

