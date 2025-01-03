LaMelo Ball's Current Injury Status For Hornets-Pistons Game
On Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.
He has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "Ball (L Ankle/R Wrist), Jeffries (R Adductor Tightness), Martin (L Knee) and Miller (L Ankle) are questionable
Mann (Disc Irritation) and G Williams (R ACL) are out"
Ball is averaging 30.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Via StatMuse: "LaMelo Ball has more All-Star votes than
Anthony Edwards
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Victor Wembanyama
Jalen Brunson
Donovan Mitchell"
While Ball has had an excellent season, the Horents are among the worst teams in the league.
They enter play with a 7-25 record in 32 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
In addition, the Hornets have lost eight straight games (and are 1-9 over their last ten).
Following the Pistons, the Hornets will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Ball is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Hornets).
As for the Pistons, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-18 record in 33 games.