LaMelo Ball's Current Injury Status For Knicks-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Thursday's game.

Feb 22, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) lays on the court after being fouled during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets will host the New York Knicks in North Carolina.

For the game, LaMelo Ball is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.

Ball missed the team's last game, so he will likely return after a one-game absence.

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "Ball (R Wrist Soreness) and Bridges (Illness) are probable

Diabate (R Knee) and Garrett (Low Back) are questionable

Mann (Disc), Miller (R Wrist), Okogie (L Hamstring) and G Williams (R ACL) are out"

The Hornets are coming off a 134-102 loss to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (without Ball).

They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-51 record in 68 games.

Over the last ten games, the Hornets have gone 3-7 (and they are in the middle of a two-game losing skid).

Following the Knicks, they will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mar 12, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He has spent all five years of his career with the Hornets.

As for the Knicks, they are coming off a 120-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

With the loss, they dropped to 43-25 in 68 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Following the Hornets, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday night when they return home to host the Washington Wizards in New York City.

