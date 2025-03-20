LaMelo Ball's Current Injury Status For Knicks-Hornets Game
On Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets will host the New York Knicks in North Carolina.
For the game, LaMelo Ball is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Ball missed the team's last game, so he will likely return after a one-game absence.
Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "Ball (R Wrist Soreness) and Bridges (Illness) are probable
Diabate (R Knee) and Garrett (Low Back) are questionable
Mann (Disc), Miller (R Wrist), Okogie (L Hamstring) and G Williams (R ACL) are out"
The Hornets are coming off a 134-102 loss to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (without Ball).
They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-51 record in 68 games.
Over the last ten games, the Hornets have gone 3-7 (and they are in the middle of a two-game losing skid).
Following the Knicks, they will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He has spent all five years of his career with the Hornets.
As for the Knicks, they are coming off a 120-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
With the loss, they dropped to 43-25 in 68 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following the Hornets, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday night when they return home to host the Washington Wizards in New York City.