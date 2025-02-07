LaMelo Ball's Current Injury Status For Spurs-Hornets Game
On Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets will host the San Antonio Spurs in North Carolina.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous five games, so this would be his sixth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via RotoWire: "LaMelo Ball: Questionable Friday"
Ball is averaging 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Via StatMuse on January 30: "LaMelo Ball averages more PPG + RPG + APG than every single Eastern Conference All-Star reserve.
He was not named an All-Star."
Despite Ball's strong play, the Hornets have been among the worst teams in the NBA.
They enter the night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-36 record in 48 games.
Over the last ten games, the Hornets have gone 2-8 (and they are in the middle of a six-game losing streak).
Following the Spurs, the Hornets will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
Ball is in his fifth season (all with the Hornets).
As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-26 record in 48 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following Charlotte, the Spurs will visit the Orlando Magic on Saturday in Florida.