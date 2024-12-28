Fastbreak

LaMelo Ball's Current Injury Status For Thunder-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Oct 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts after he is fouled during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in North Carolina.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.

Ball is averaging 30.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 22 games.

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "Ball (L Ankle/R Wrist Soreness), Miller (L Ankle Sprain), M Williams (L Thumb Soreness) are questionable

Mann (Disc Irritation) and G Williams (R ACL) are out"

The Hornets are 7-23 in their first 30 games of the season.

They have gone 1-9 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a six-game losing streak).

Most recently, the Hornets lost to the Washington Wizards by a score of 113-110.

Ball had 31 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 12/27 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Via The Charlotte Hornets: "After erasing a 21-point deficit, the Charlotte Hornets left the door open just enough for the Wizards late in the fourth quarter, turning their potential comeback victory into a crushing 113-110 road loss on Thursday night."

Following the Thunder, the Hornets will play their next game on Monday when they host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.

At home, they are 5-11 in 16 games.

Ball is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Hornets).

