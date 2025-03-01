LaMelo Ball's Current Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
On Saturday night, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Washington Wizards in North Carolina.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed the team's last two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Hornets PR: "Ball (R Ankle), Nurkic (Illness) and Salaun (R Ankle) are questionable
Mann (Disc), Miller (R Wrist), Moore (Concussion Protocol), Okogie (L Hamstring), and G Williams (R ACL) are out"
The Hornets are coming off a 103-96 loss to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-44 record in 58 games.
Over the last ten games, the Hornets are 2-8 (and they have lost five in a row).
Following the Wizards, the Hornets will play their next game on Monday night when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
At home, they have gone 9-20 in 29 games.
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Hornets).
As for the Wizards, they are the 15th seed (one spot behind the Hornets) with a 10-48 record in 58 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following the Hornets, the Wizards will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Miami Heat.
On the road, they are 4-22 in 26 games away from Washington, D.C.