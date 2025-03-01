Fastbreak

LaMelo Ball's Current Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Washington Wizards in North Carolina.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.

The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed the team's last two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via Hornets PR: "Ball (R Ankle), Nurkic (Illness) and Salaun (R Ankle) are questionable

Mann (Disc), Miller (R Wrist), Moore (Concussion Protocol), Okogie (L Hamstring), and G Williams (R ACL) are out"

The Hornets are coming off a 103-96 loss to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-44 record in 58 games.

Over the last ten games, the Hornets are 2-8 (and they have lost five in a row).

Feb 22, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) loses control of the basketball during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Following the Wizards, the Hornets will play their next game on Monday night when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

At home, they have gone 9-20 in 29 games.

Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Hornets).

Feb 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) argues a call during the second quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

As for the Wizards, they are the 15th seed (one spot behind the Hornets) with a 10-48 record in 58 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.

Following the Hornets, the Wizards will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Miami Heat.

On the road, they are 4-22 in 26 games away from Washington, D.C.

