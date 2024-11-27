LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Heat-Hornets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Miami Heat in North Carolina.
For the game, LaMelo Ball is listed as probable on the injury report, so he should be available.
Ball is averaging 31.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "UPDATE: @hornets guard LaMelo Ball (R Wrist Soreness) has been added to the Injury Report as probable for tonight's game"
The Hornets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-11 record in 17 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Hornets lost to the Orlando Magic (at home) by a score of 95-84.
Ball finished with 44 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 17/30 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Players to average 30/5/5 in their fifth season (since the merger):
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Luka Doncic
And LaMelo Ball."
Following the Heat, the Hornets will play their next game on Friday afternoon when they host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.
As for the Heat, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-8 record in 15 games.
Following the Hornets, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they return home to host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Miami, Florida.