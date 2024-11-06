LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Pistons-Hornets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Detroit Pistons in North Carolina.
For the game, the Hornets could be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.
The 2022 NBA All-Star is averaging 28.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in seven games.
Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "UPDATE: following team shootaround, @hornets guard LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Soreness) has been added to the injury report as questionable for tonight’s game."
The Hornets enter the evening with 2-5 record in their first seven games.
They most recently lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 114-93.
Ball finished the loss with 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 6/15 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 25 minutes.
Following the Pistons, the Hornets will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Indiana Pacers.
Via Evan Sidery: "LaMelo Ball is now on the Hornets’ injury report with right ankle soreness, which makes him questionable for tonight’s game against the Pistons.
This is the same ankle Ball had surgery on in 2023.
Ball is averaging a career-best 28.6 points per game."
As for the Pistons, they are 3-5 in their first eight games of the new season.
Following the Hornets, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Michigan.