LaMelo Ball Made Charlotte Hornets History Against Bucks
On Saturday evening, the Charlotte Hornets played the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
The Hornets lost by a score of 125-119.
Despite the loss, LaMelo Ball exploded for 50 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 17/38 from the field and 6/17 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
He also made Hornets histroy.
Via StatMuse: "LaMelo tonight:
50 PTS (career-high)
5 REB
10 AST
6 3P
First player in franchise history with those numbers in a single game."
Ball is off to an incredible start to the 2024-25 season with averages of 30.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 16 games.
He joined Kemba Walker as the only two players in Hornets history to score 50 points (h/t StatMuse).
With the loss, the Hornets dropped to 6-10 in their first 16 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 1-7 in the eight games they have played on the road away from Charlotte.
Following the Bucks, the Hornets will play their next game on Monday when they return home to host the Orlando Magic.
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He is in his fifth season (all with the Hornets), but the franchise has been unable to make the playoffs since 2016.
During the 2022 season, Ball made the NBA All-Star Game.