LaMelo Ball Made NBA History In Magic-Hornets Game
On Monday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are playing the Orlando Magic (at home) in North Carolina.
LaMelo Ball had 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 8/14 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 19 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "LaMelo Ball is the 2nd fastest player in NBA history to record 600 career 3PM 🎯"
Ball is off to a strong start to the 2024-25 season.
He is coming off a career game where he had 50 points, five rebounds, ten assists and one steal against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The 2022 NBA All-Star entered play with averages of 30.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range.
While Ball has played well, the Hornets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-10 record in 16 games.
Following the Magic, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Miami Heat Charlotte, North Carolina.
At home, the Hornets have gone 5-3 in eight games.
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Hornets).
His career averages are 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 200 regular season games.
The 23-year-old has yet to reach the NBA playoffs.