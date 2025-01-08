LaMelo Ball Makes Bold Statement After Suns-Hornets Game
On Tuesday night, the Charlotte Hornets hosted Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in North Carolina.
The Hornets surprisingly won by a score of 115-104 to snap a 10-game losing streak.
LaMelo Ball finished the victory with 32 points, ten rebounds, seven assists and four blocks while shooting 12/28 from the field and 5/16 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "LaMelo tonight:
32 PTS
10 REB
7 AST (1 TOV)
4 STL
5 3P
Ties Tatum for the most 30/5/5 games with 5+ threes this season."
After the game, Ball made a bold statement when speaking to Hornets On FanDuel Sports Network.
Ball: "I'm just happy to get a win. I just feel like we forgot to win a little. You feel me? So we gotta get back to it. Like I said tonight, let's stop all that losing and get a win and be happy with basketball."
Ball is in the middle of an outstanding season with averages of 29.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Via Ballislife.com: "LaMelo Ball went scoreless in the first quarter and finished with 32 PTS (12/28 FG, 5/16 3PT), 10 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL in the win against the Suns.
He also tried this..."
That said, the Hornets are just 8-27 in 35 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.