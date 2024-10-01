LaMelo Ball Makes Instagram Post After Hornets Media Day
LaMelo Ball will be one of the most intriguing players entering the 2024-25 NBA season.
When he's been on the court, Ball has been among the most exciting guards in the league.
However, he has only appeared in 58 games over the previous two seasons.
Last year, the 23-year-old averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
On Monday, the Charlotte Hornets held media day to open up their 2024-25 NBA season.
Ball had a seven-minute media session with reporters (h/t House of Highlights).
Following the day, Ball made a post to Instagram that had over 120,000 likes and 800 comments in two hours.
Ball captioned his post: "year 5 lets rock 🕺🏽🛸💕"
Many fans reacted to Ball's post.
Charlotte Hornets: "Letssss rock"
@sean_martin814: "Melo Ik you have a lot of haters who say you won’t play but you are top 5 when you play. Prove the haters wrong please"
@igotnftsmedia: "Year 5, we getting old baby 🥹❤️. You know what it is, the king way !"
@ceojudah: "Crazy I used to watch this guy in high school made me like basketball"
@john_goforth_09: "If you stay healthy we going to the playoffs"
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent all four seasons of his career with the Hornets.
They will play their first game of the regular season when they face off against Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets in Texas on October 23.