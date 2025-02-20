LaMelo Ball's Move On Luka Doncic Went Viral In Hornets-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, LaMelo Ball led the Charlotte Hornets to a 100-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers (in California).
Ball finished the win with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 9/19 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
During the game, he had a big highlight on Luka Doncic that went viral on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "LAMELO HAD LUKA ON SKATES"
Many people left comments on the big highlight.
@KevoGotKicks: "LAMELO > LUKA"
@Mrey55: "I didn’t realize how abjectly terrible Luka was on defense until last years playoffs. That’s a major issue. You can’t be considered one of the best players in the game when you are that deficient on one end of the floor. Presumably they need to start working on a zone defense."
@CalebCl34074067: "Luka also had 5 fouls 😂 he was trying not to foul out and ball was trying to get him in the air 😂 add context next time"
Ball is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via StatMuse: "4th quarter leaders this season (min. 20 GP):
PPG — LaMelo Ball
APG — Trae Young
RPG — Karl-Anthony Towns
SPG — Bones Hyland
BPG — Victor Wembanyama
FGM — LaMelo Ball
3PM — Steph Curry
FTM — Trae Young"