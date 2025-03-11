LaMelo Ball's Move On Tyler Herro Went Viral In Hornets-Heat Game
On Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets played the Miami Heat in Florida.
During the game, LaMelo Ball had an excellent move on Tyler Herro that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "@melo PUMPS THE BRAKES! 👀 CHA-MIA • NBA League Pass"
The Hornets won by a score of 105-102.
Ball finished with 15 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 5/21 from the field and 2/12 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The 2022 NBA All-Star came into the night with outstanding averages of 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Many NBA fans reacted to his highlight on social media.
@madehoops: "Most unique player in the league?"
@rxmfh_: "Still good defense by my homie"
@le.af909: "He plays like a person who is 6’3 but he is really 6’7!"
@chocolatedinosaur6: "Too bad he can’t stay healthy for anything."
With the win, the Hornets improved to 16-48 in 64 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following the Heat, the Hornets will resume action when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
As for Herro, he finished the loss with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 9/17 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.