LaMelo Ball's Move On Tyler Herro Went Viral In Hornets-Heat Game

Ben Stinar

Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets played the Miami Heat in Florida.

During the game, LaMelo Ball had an excellent move on Tyler Herro that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "@melo PUMPS THE BRAKES! 👀 CHA-MIA • NBA League Pass"

The Hornets won by a score of 105-102.

Ball finished with 15 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 5/21 from the field and 2/12 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Mar 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) is defended by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The 2022 NBA All-Star came into the night with outstanding averages of 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 40 games.

Many NBA fans reacted to his highlight on social media.

@madehoops: "Most unique player in the league?"

@rxmfh_: "Still good defense by my homie"

@le.af909: "He plays like a person who is 6’3 but he is really 6’7!"

@chocolatedinosaur6: "Too bad he can’t stay healthy for anything."

Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

With the win, the Hornets improved to 16-48 in 64 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Following the Heat, the Hornets will resume action when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drive on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

As for Herro, he finished the loss with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 9/17 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

