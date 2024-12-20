LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Hornets-76ers Game
On Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Philadelphia to play the 76ers.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.
The 2022 NBA All-Star is averaging 30.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 20 games.
Via Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer: "LaMelo (injury management), Mark Williams (injury management) and Brandon Miller (ankle) are out for tonight's game in Philadelphia."
The Hornets are coming off a 123-114 loss to the Washington Wizards.
Ball finished with 34 points, four rebounds, 13 assists and four steals while shooting 11/32 from the field and 3/18 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via The Hornets: "Another ice-cold shooting performance from behind the 3-point line was too big an obstacle for the Charlotte Hornets to overcome in their 123-114 loss in Washington on Thursday night."
With the loss, the Hornets dropped to 7-20 in 27 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have won just one time in their last ten games (and have lost three straight).
On the road, the Hornets have a 2-10 record in the 12 games they have played away from Charlotte, North Carolina.
Following the 76ers, the Hornets will return home to host Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets on Monday evening.
Ball is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Hornets).