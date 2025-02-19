Fastbreak

LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Hornets-Lakers Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates after he makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates after he makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Los Angeles to play the Lakers.

For the game, LaMelo Ball is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.

Via Hornets PR: "LaMelo Ball (R Ankle) and Mark Williams (Return to Play Reconditioning) are probable

Mann (Disc), Miller (R Wrist), Okogie (L Hamstring) and G Williams (R ACL) are out"

Ball is in the middle of another strong season with averages of 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 33 games.

NBA
Feb 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Hornets are coming off a 102-86 loss to Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic (Ball did not play in the game).

With the loss, they dropped to 13-39 in 52 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Hornets have gone 1-9 (and they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak).

Following the Lakers, they will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

NBA
Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He is in his fifth season (all with the Hornets).

Last month, the Hornets lost to the Lakers (at home) by a score of 112-107.

Ball finished the loss with seven points and one assist in nine minutes of playing time

He got injured during the game.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.