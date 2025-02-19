LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Hornets-Lakers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Los Angeles to play the Lakers.
For the game, LaMelo Ball is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Hornets PR: "LaMelo Ball (R Ankle) and Mark Williams (Return to Play Reconditioning) are probable
Mann (Disc), Miller (R Wrist), Okogie (L Hamstring) and G Williams (R ACL) are out"
Ball is in the middle of another strong season with averages of 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 33 games.
The Hornets are coming off a 102-86 loss to Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic (Ball did not play in the game).
With the loss, they dropped to 13-39 in 52 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Over the last ten games, the Hornets have gone 1-9 (and they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak).
Following the Lakers, they will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He is in his fifth season (all with the Hornets).
Last month, the Hornets lost to the Lakers (at home) by a score of 112-107.
Ball finished the loss with seven points and one assist in nine minutes of playing time
He got injured during the game.