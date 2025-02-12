LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Hornets-Magic Game
On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.
The 2022 NBA All-Star is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "Wong (R Foot) is probable
Diabate (R Eye) is questionable.
Ball (R Ankle), Mann (Disc Irritation), Miller (R Wrist), Okogie (L Hamstring) and G Williams (R ACL) are out"
The Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-38 record in 51 games.
They most recently lost to the Brooklyn Nets (in New York) by a score of 97-89.
Ball finished with five points, one rebound, three assists and one steal while shooting 2/5 from the field in 10 minutes of playing time (before getting hurt).
Following the Magic, the Hornets will play their next game on February 19 when they visit Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.
On the road, they are 4-18 in 22 games played away from Charlotte.
As for Orlando, they come into play as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-29 record in 55 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following the Hornets, the Magic will play their next game on February 20 when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.