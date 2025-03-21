LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Hornets-Thunder Game
On Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.
Ball is averaging 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via @HornetsReddit: "OUT: LaMelo Ball (right ankle injury management), Tre Mann (disc), Marcus Garrett (NWT), Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie (hamstring), Tidjane Salaun (ankle), Grant Williams, Mark Williams (left foot injury management)"
The Hornets are coming off a 115-98 victory over the New York Knicks (at home).
Ball finished the win with 25 points, five rebounds and eight assists while shooting 10/23 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "LaMelo Ball has the 2nd most games in the NBA this season with 25+ PTS & 0 FTA."
The Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-51 record in 69 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Thunder, the Hornets will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Miami Heat.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-12 record in 69 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten).
Following the Hornets, the Thunder will visit the LA Clippers on Sunday night.