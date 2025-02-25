LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Hornets-Warriors Game
On Tuesday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.
Ball is averaging 26.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Via Hornets PR: "Ball (R Ankle; Injury Mgmt), Jeffries (L Knee), Mann (Disc), Miller (R Wrist), Okogie (L Hamstring), Salaun (R Ankle Sprain) and G Williams (R ACL) are out"
The Hornets are coming off a 130-88 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Ball finished the loss with 13 points, six rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 3/13 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Ever wonder HOW LaMelo does this stuff?
What an INCREDIBLE move"
The Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-42 record in 56 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the Warriors, the Hornets will visit Kyire Irving and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night in Texas.
On the road, they are 5-22 in 27 games away from North Carolina.
As for the Warriors, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-27 record in 57 games.
They are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.