LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Knicks-Hornets Game
On Friday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets will host the New York Knicks in North Carolina.
However, they will be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.
Ball is averaging an outstanding 31.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 18 games.
Via Hornets PR on Thursday: "Ball incurred injury on final sequence of last night’s loss vs MIA and will continue to be evaluated. Updates on his status will be provided as appropriate"
The Hornets enter the day as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 6-12 record in 18 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Hornets lost to the Miami Heat by a score of 98-94.
Ball finished the loss with 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 11/35 from the field and 7/20 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "LaMelo last four games:
40.3 PPG
7.5 RPG
8.3 APG
5.3 3PM
on fire."
Following New York, the Hornets will play their next game on Saturday when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
At home, they have gone 5-5 in 10 games.
As for the Knicks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-8 record in 18 games.
They are 5-6 in 11 games on the road.