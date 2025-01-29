Fastbreak

LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Nets-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Wednesday's game.

Jan 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Brooklyn Nets in North Carolina.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

Via Hornets PR: "Ball (L Ankle Sprain), Green (R Foot Soreness), Mann (Disc Irritation), Martin (Sports Hernia), Miller (R Wrist), G Williams (R ACL) M Williams (L Foot, Injury Mgmt) are out"

Ball got injured in Monday's 112-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Hornets announced an update (on Tuesday).

Via Hornets PR: "G LaMelo Ball continues to undergo evaluation on his left ankle sprain. Updates on his status will be provided as appropriate"

Ball is in the middle of a fantastic year with averages of 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 31 games.

Jan 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Hornets enter play as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-31 record in 43 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Following the Nets, the Hornets will play their next game on Friday when they host James Harden and the LA Clippers.

As for the Nets, they are the 12th seed with a 14-33 record in 47 games.

They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak (and 1-9 over their last ten).

Following the Hornets, the Nets will visit the Houston Rockets on Friday in Texas.

Jan 27, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez coaches against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Back in November, the Nets beat the Hornets by a score of 116-115 (in Brooklyn).

