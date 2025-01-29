LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Nets-Hornets Game
On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Brooklyn Nets in North Carolina.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.
Via Hornets PR: "Ball (L Ankle Sprain), Green (R Foot Soreness), Mann (Disc Irritation), Martin (Sports Hernia), Miller (R Wrist), G Williams (R ACL) M Williams (L Foot, Injury Mgmt) are out"
Ball got injured in Monday's 112-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Hornets announced an update (on Tuesday).
Via Hornets PR: "G LaMelo Ball continues to undergo evaluation on his left ankle sprain. Updates on his status will be provided as appropriate"
Ball is in the middle of a fantastic year with averages of 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 31 games.
The Hornets enter play as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-31 record in 43 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Nets, the Hornets will play their next game on Friday when they host James Harden and the LA Clippers.
As for the Nets, they are the 12th seed with a 14-33 record in 47 games.
They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak (and 1-9 over their last ten).
Following the Hornets, the Nets will visit the Houston Rockets on Friday in Texas.
Back in November, the Nets beat the Hornets by a score of 116-115 (in Brooklyn).