LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Nets-Hornets Game
On Saturday night, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Brooklyn Nets in North Carolina.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has averages of 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via Hornets PR: "Nurkic (Neck Soreness) is doubtful
Ball (R Ankle, Injury Mgmt), Mann (Disc), Miller (R Wrist), Okogie (L Hamstring), G Williams (R ACL) and M Williams (L Foot, Injury Mgmt) are out"
The Hornets come into the night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-48 record in 62 games.
They are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Hornets lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home) by a score of 118-117.
Ball finished with 13 points, one rebound, seven assists and one steal while shooting 4/13 from the field in 23 minutes.
Via @_HornetsMuse_: "Lamelo Ball is OUT tonight with injury management.
Miles Bridges In Games Without Lamelo This Season:
— 15 Games
— 21.7 PPG
— 9.7 REB
— 4.7 AST
Green Light for Miles tonight."
As for the Nets, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-41 record in 62 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are in the middle of a six-game losing streak).