LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Pelicans-Hornets Game
On Saturday night, the Charlotte Hornets will host the New Orleans Pelicans in North Carolina.
For the game, LaMelo Ball is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The 2022 NBA All-Star missed the team's last game.
Via Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs NOP 1/25
Ball (R Wrist Sprain) Bridges (Low Back Spasms) and Curry (R Ankle Sprain) are probable
Mann (Disc Irritation), Martin (Core Tightness), Miller (R Wrist) and G Williams (R ACL) are out"
Ball is have a productive season with averages of 29.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via StatMuse on January 23: "LaMelo Ball averages more
PPG
RPG
APG
BPG
3PM
than both All-Star starting guards in the East."
Despite Ball playing well, the Hornets have been among the worst teams in the NBA.
They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-30 record in 41 games.
Following the Pelicans, the Hornets will play their next game on Monday night when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Charlotte.
As for the Pelicans, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-33 record in 35 games.
Following the Hornets, they will play their next game on Monday night when they visit RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Canada.